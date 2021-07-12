A policeman guards the access to the house of the assassinated president Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The circumstances surrounding the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse continue to evolve four days after the attack with more unknowns than certainties.

So far, the Haitian authorities have arrested 21 of those allegedly involved, including the arrest Sunday of doctor Christian Emmanuel Sanon, one of the alleged masterminds, while three suspects died in shootouts with the police and five remain on the run.

The authorities still have not clarified the order of events on the night of the murder, nor offered a motive for the crime, which for the moment they have blamed on the doctor living in the United States and unknown in the Haitian political sphere.

(...)