An aerial photograph taken on Jan. 26, 2019, by a rescue team continuing to search in the southeastern municipality of Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, for victims of a tailings dam collapse at a mine owned by Rio de Janeiro-based Vale. At least nine people have died and nearly 300 are missing after the dam ruptured on Jan. 25. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The number of people missing following the rupture of a tailings dam at a mine owned by Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale fell Saturday to 299, an emergency workers' spokesperson told EFE, though adding that the death toll has climbed to 10.

At least 46 people have been rescued in recent hours and transferred to different hospitals in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, according to a joint statement by local firefighters, the military police and the state's emergency management office.

The latest bulletin states that the number of missing has fallen from 345 to 299, although that figure could change quickly in the coming hours.

That bulletin still puts the death toll at nine, but the spokesperson confirmed to EFE that it has now risen to 10 and could climb further.

But rescue workers also acknowledge that there is now a greater possibility of finding more survivors in four points of the region and said they will work around-the-clock in the coming hours to bring people to safety.

"There's that hope, and (rescue workers) will work uninterruptedly to comb the entire area with potential live victims and also work until the last minute (to locate) missing victims," Edgar Estevo da Silva, the head of Minas Gerais's Military Firefighters Corps, whose mission includes search-and-rescue operations, told reporters.

Minas Gerais' state government has declared a state of emergency in the municipality, Brumadinho, where the mining dam accident occurred, causing a flood of mine waste, mud and water that submerged homes and vehicles.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro toured the disaster area Saturday by helicopter and said on Twitter that his administration will "do everything in its power ... to attend to the victims, minimize the damage, investigate what happened and prevent new tragedies like Mariana and Brumadinho for the good of Brazilians and the environment."

After flying over the area, Bolsonaro returned to Brasilia because he is scheduled to travel to Sao Paulo on Monday for an operation to remove a colostomy bag he has had to wear since being stabbed at a campaign rally in September, one month before his election victory.

Just over three years before Friday's rupture of the dam at the Feijao mine in Brumadinho, a similar tailings dam collapse at a mine jointly owned by Vale and Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP in Mariana, a municipality about 120 kilometers (75 miles) away, killed 19 people and caused Brazil's worst-ever environmental catastrophe.

Rescue workers have said that the number killed as a result of Friday's tragedy likely will exceed the death toll from the November 2015 accident in Mariana.