Two people walk along after typhoon Molave made landfall, in Hoi An, Quang Nam province, Vietnam, 28 October 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

More than 1.2 million homes have been destroyed by floods in central Vietnam and the situation could worsen Wednesday with the arrival of Typhoon Molave ??on these shores, the International Federation of Red Cross said Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people need shelter, clean water, health care and food after the center of the country was ravaged by four major storms in the last month, a statement from the Geneva-based organization said.EFE-EPA

abc/lds