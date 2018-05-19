A Cuban policeman diverts traffic away from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport following a plane crash on Friday, May 18. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

Cuban police, fire rescue and military personnel work amid the wreckage of the Boeing-737 airliner that crashed shortly after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, May 18. EFE-EPA/Omara Garcia

A woman who survived the crash of a Boeing-737 near Jose Marti International Airport is loaded onto an ambulance on Friday, May 18, in Havana. EFE-EPA/Marcelino Vazquez

The prospects of finding more survivors among the wreckage of the airliner that crashed Friday near Havana's Jose Marti International Airport with more than 100 passengers and crew are dim, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

Official media reported earlier that three people survived.

Emergency services were quick to respond to the disaster and they followed all of the relevant protocols, the president told state television from the crash site.

"Everything has been organized, the fire was extinguished, they are identifying remains and a commission to investigate the event has already been created," he said.

Amid conflicting information about the exact number of people aboard the Cubana de Aviacion flight, Diaz-Canel extended condolences to victims' families.

Cuban authorities initially put the total number aboard the Boeing-737 at 104, but the Mexico-based carrier that leased the plane to Cubana de Aviacion, Global Air, said the plane was carrying 104 passengers and a crew of six.

Global Air, also known as Damojh, said the crew comprised the pilot, first officer, three flight attendants and a flight engineer.

The Mexican government said that some of the crew-members were citizens of the Aztec nation.

Cuban citizens made up the majority of passengers, but five foreign nationals were among the travelers, Cuba's state media said.

The plane went down at 12:08 pm in an area of cropland shortly after taking off from Marti International bound for the eastern city of Holguin.

Residents of nearby homes rushed to the crash scene to render assistance, Diaz-Canel said.

The confirmed survivors - three Cuban women - are listed in critical condition at Calixto Garcia Hospital in Havana.

The governments of Spain and several Latin American countries, including Argentina, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, offered condolences to those affected by what is likely one of the worst aviation accidents in Cuba's history.

Jose Marti International is 30 km (18.6 mi.) away from downtown Havana.