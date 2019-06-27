Indian security personnel try to control youth congress activists during a protest against the death of children in the state of Bihar, due to an outbreak of Encephalitis, in New Delhi, India, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

More than 130 children killed in encephalitis outbreak in India

An encephalitis outbreak in northern India has left at least 131 children dead, official sources reported Thursday, leading to protests over alleged mismanagement by the authorities, and prompting the Supreme Court to urge the government to look into the issue.

According to the latest report, so far 131 deaths have been recorded in two hospitals in Muzaffarpur district in the state of Bihar, local government spokesperson Kamal Singh told EFE.

The outbreak of the disease identified as Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) was most severe in the last month when, according to Singh, most of the deaths occurred.

"Now it is under control," he said.

The increase in the number of deaths in recent weeks has sparked criticism of the government by opposition parties.

On Thursday, members of the youth wing of the Indian National Congress, led by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, carried out a protest in New Delhi urging for appropriate actions to check the deaths.

On Monday, the Supreme Court expressed its "grave concern" over the outbreak and urged the authorities to provide detailed information on medical facilities in the affected region.

The authorities are yet to offer a proper explanation regarding the causes of the AES outbreak, which usually reaches its peak mortality rate around the middle of the year, when the summer begins, just before the arrival of the monsoon.

Bihar, one of the poorest states in India, is among the states most frequently hit by epidemics. In June 2014, nearly 100 children lost their lives in another outbreak of this viral disease in the state, which borders Nepal.

In 2011, encephalitis claimed the lives of 320 children in different states in northern India.

Encephalitis is characterized by swelling of the brain and can be attributed to a number of causes ranging from viruses such as rabies to bacterial infections although the trigger for many cases remains unknown.

Symptoms include fever, headaches, vomiting and confusion. As the neurological illness progresses, victims can suffer hallucinations, confusion and memory loss.

Addressing India's upper house of parliament, the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the deaths from encephalitis were a "matter of shame for us" and that the epidemic must be taken seriously.EFE

igr/sc/jt