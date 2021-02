Thai anti-government protesters during a rally calling to revoke the lese majeste law, near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

An anti-government protester painted his face as he attends a rally calling to revoke the lese majeste law at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Anti-government protesters (R) face the riot-police officers during a rally calling to revoke the lese majeste law, near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Anti-government protesters bang on kitchen equipment during a rally calling to revoke the lese majeste law at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Anti-government protesters remove plants from the Democracy Monument during a rally calling to revoke the lese majeste law, near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Anti-government protesters remove plants from the Democracy Monument during a rally calling to revoke the lese majeste law, near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Anti-government protesters cover the Democracy Monument with a red cloth during a rally calling to revoke the lese majeste law at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

An anti-government protester writes a message on red cloth during a rally calling to revoke the lese majeste law at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

At least 31 people were injured in a clash between police and protesters during demonstrations against lèse majesté law in Thailand a day ago, officials said on Sunday.

The injured include 11 protesters and 20 police officers in the protests by students and pro-democracy activists, Thai Public Broadcasting Service reported, citing Erawan Medical Emergency Center. EFE-EPA