Farmers in large numbers take part in a 'parallel parade' on tractors and trolleys, during their ongoing farmers protest against the new agricultural laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 26 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Farmers in large numbers take part in a 'parallel parade' on tractors and trolleys, during their ongoing farmers protest against the new agricultural laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 26 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Farmers in large numbers take part in a 'parallel parade' on tractors and trolleys, during their ongoing farmers protest against the new agricultural laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 26 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

More than 300 policemen were injured in clashes with protesters during the massive farmers’ march against agrarian reform in New Delhi, police said Wednesday.

The Tuesday march, which was mostly peaceful along the route marked by authorities in the outskirts of the capital, turned violent when groups of protesters changed the route and entered the city center, triggering incidents with riot police that protected the entrances.EFE-EPA

av-mt/lds