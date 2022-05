Men take away bodies of Ukrainian civilians killed in the Russian invasion, on a street in the small city of Bucha of Kyiv area, Ukraine, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

More than 4,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb.24, even though the toll was likely much higher, the UN rights office said.

Per the latest data from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused 4,074 civilian deaths, and more than 4,800 people have suffered wounds in more than three months of the war. EFE