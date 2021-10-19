Men stand near the flooded river after the heavy rain and landslide at Manimala, Kottayam Kerala, India, 17 October 2021 (issued 18 October 2021). EFE/EPA/R VIJAYAN

A car passes a damaged road near a river at Manimala after the heavy rain and landslide at Kottayam Kerala, India, 17 October 2021 (issued 18 October 2021). EFE/EPA/R VIJAYAN

A man clears the mud from his house at Manimala after the heavy rain and landslide at Kottayam Kerala, India, 17 October 2021 (issued 18 October 2021). EFE/EPA/R VIJAYAN

At least 43 people have died due to the recent heavy rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala and the northern region of Uttarakhand, according to official sources Tuesday.

Heavy rains have lashed Kerala since the weekend, and in Uttarakhand since Monday, while relief teams have been working around the clock carrying out evacuation efforts.

The death toll in Kerala increased to 27 on Tuesday, an official from the state department of information told EFE, adding that weather conditions have been getting better following several days of intense rainfall.

Meanwhile, another 16 people "lost their lives between yesterday and today" in Uttarahkand, where "very heavy rains occurred in almost all districts," Amurugesam, secretary of the State Disaster Management Department told EFE.

(...)