At least 43 people have died due to the recent heavy rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala and the northern region of Uttarakhand, according to official sources Tuesday.
Heavy rains have lashed Kerala since the weekend, and in Uttarakhand since Monday, while relief teams have been working around the clock carrying out evacuation efforts.
The death toll in Kerala increased to 27 on Tuesday, an official from the state department of information told EFE, adding that weather conditions have been getting better following several days of intense rainfall.
Meanwhile, another 16 people "lost their lives between yesterday and today" in Uttarahkand, where "very heavy rains occurred in almost all districts," Amurugesam, secretary of the State Disaster Management Department told EFE.
