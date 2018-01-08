A woman stands at the site of a gunfight involving civilians and members of the security forces in the Acapulco suburb of La Concepcion, Mexico on Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Ministerial police arrest people after a gunfight involving civilians and members of the security forces in the Acapulco suburb of La Concepcion, Mexico on Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Ministerial police carry a dead body after a gunfight involving civilians and members of the security forces in the Acapulco suburb of La Concepcion, Mexico on Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Armed confrontations among rival gangs and between criminals and the security forces have claimed more than 50 lives across Mexico in the last three days, authorities said Monday.

Seven gunmen were killed Monday in clashes with marines in Cabo San Lucas, a popular tourist destination in the western state of Baja California Sur, the navy department said.

Four suspects armed with "high-powered weapons" attacked marines on patrol and were killed when the troops returned fire, the navy said.

Three other attackers died in a subsequent attack on the same patrol, according to the statement.

Gangland violence has been on the rise in Baja California Sur, where six dead bodies were discovered hanging from highway overpasses on Dec. 20.

Last year was Mexico's deadliest in two decades and the start of 2018 has brought no respite from the killing.

On Sunday, a gunfight involving civilians and members of the security forces in the Acapulco suburb of La Concepcion left 11 dead, while six people perished in a shootout on a ranch in the western state of Colima.

The northern border state of Chihuahua witnessed 32 fatalities from armed clashes. All but nine of those deaths took place in Ciudad Juarez, just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas.