President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who runs the EU joint vaccine purchasing scheme that delivered 330 million BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots, speaks during a press conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS

A man receives a dose of the Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 during the opening of a mobile vaccination centre for vaccination without prior registration, at the main railway station in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

People stand in the line during the opening of a mobile vaccination centre for vaccination without prior registration, at the main railway station in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

More than 50% of EU adults now fully vaccinated

More than half of the European Union's adult population has received a full course of the Covid-19 vaccine, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.

“Enough doses have been delivered to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU. Let’s do it,” she posted on her Twitter account, as she celebrated the 50% vaccination milestone. EFE

