An injured woman is transported on a wheelchair at Medina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec.28, 2019. EFE-EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Medina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec.28, 2019. EFE-EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Medina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec.28, 2019. EFE-EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Medina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec.28, 2019. EFE-EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A view of the wreckage of a vehicle at the scene of a large explosion near a check point in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec.28, 2019. EFE-EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Security officers gather at the scene of a large explosion near a check point in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec.28, 2019. EFE-EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Ambulance workers gather at the scene of a large explosion near a check point in Mogadishu, Somalia, 28 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

An injured person is carried away from the scene of a large explosion near a check point in Mogadishu, Somalia, 28 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

More than 90 people have died and 130 others were injured in one of the worst terror attacks seen in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu.

A car bomb was detonated on Saturday during morning rush hour at a busy intersection that connects the Somali capital with the town from Afgoye, according to local sources.