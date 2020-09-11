A military helicopter transfers packages with tents in order to make an improvised camp for homeless refugees to the shooting range of Kara Tepe, Lesbos island, Greece, 11 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer arrives for a joint press conference with EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas (via video call, not pictured) at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2020.EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT

A handout satellite image made available by MAXAR Technologies shows the remains of burnt-down Moria refugee camp one day after it was devastated by raging fires near Mytilene, Lesbos island, Greece, 10 September 2020. EFE-EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The more than 12,000 people who inhabited the devastated Moria refugee camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, have spent their third night out in the open, sleeping on blankets, cardboard or – in the best of the cases – in small tents away from the flames.

On Thursday afternoon, a third fire wiped out what little was left of the field. The olive grove that surrounded the regular facilities and in which most of the refugees lived, was also destroyed, since the camp itself, with housing containers, only had the capacity for about 3,000 people.EFE-EPA

ih/lds-jt