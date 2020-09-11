The more than 12,000 people who inhabited the devastated Moria refugee camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, have spent their third night out in the open, sleeping on blankets, cardboard or – in the best of the cases – in small tents away from the flames.
On Thursday afternoon, a third fire wiped out what little was left of the field. The olive grove that surrounded the regular facilities and in which most of the refugees lived, was also destroyed, since the camp itself, with housing containers, only had the capacity for about 3,000 people.EFE-EPA
ih/lds-jt