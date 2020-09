Asylum seekers protest against the new camp at Kara Tepe on Lesbos island, Greece, 12 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Greek soldiers set up tents to host asylum seekers in a former shooting range, close to Moria at Kara Tepe on Lesbos island, Greece, 11 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Asylum seekers protest against the new camp at Kara Tepe on Lesbos island, Greece, 12 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

A new facility on the island of Lesbos will on Saturday open its doors to the first groups of people left homeless when a blaze ripped through the Moria refugee camp last week.

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi told private channel Skai that the first people to be transferred to the new center will be submitted to Covid-19 tests. EFE-EPA

ih/jt