The government of Morocco said Thursday the Arabic country was safe and stable despite being the target of a terror attack that caused the deaths of two Scandinavian female tourists earlier in the week.

Morocco's minister of communications and government spokesperson, Mustapha El Khalfi, described the incident as a terror attack, a term that had not been used by authorities until this point.

"It is a must to ascertain that the country is secure and stable, which will remain as it used to be," El Khalfi said, stressing that the continuous communication between all concerned parties is "one of the strength elements of the national policy and strategy to fight against terrorism."

The Moroccan official also said there was "full assurance that the attentiveness of the security services of our country and its pre-emptive capacity is one of the safety valves, as well as strengthening the mobilization to deter anyone who wishes to harm the security and stability of the country."

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations in Morocco announced the arrest of four people on suspicion of having been involved in the deaths.

The search operation for the suspects started Monday when the bodies of two women from Norway and Denmark were found in tents they had been camping in at the village of Imlil, located in the high Atlas Mountains of Morocco.