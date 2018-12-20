Denmarks Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen comments on the killing of a Danish and a Norwegian woman in Morocco in the Prime Ministers office in Copenhagen, Denmark, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIP DAVALI DENMARK OUT

A recorded video emerged on Thursday in which the four Moroccan nationals arrested on suspicion of having been involved in the deaths of two female Scandinavian tourists appear to pledge their loyalty to the Islamic State terror organization.

Frenchman Romain Caillet, a researcher on jihadism, was the first to publish the video, which seems to have been recorded before the attack and was immediately picked up by all Moroccan media outlets.

The video shows the four suspects seated inside a closed room with the IS' emblematic black flag while their self-proclaimed "emir" gives a speech that included references to the ongoing civil war in Syria mixed with insults to King Mohamed VI of Morocco, whom he described as a "tyrant."

"You have some soldiers in Morocco that nobody knows about, apart from Allah," the group's apparent leader said while addressing Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the IS' supreme leader.

He added that those IS soldiers "will go forward to support the religion of God."

The emir was the only one to speak in the video using perfect Arabic, which suggests a certain level of education or religiosity.

Two of those four suspects appeared in the video were among those detained earlier on Thursday while they were traveling from Marrakesh to Agadir on a bus.

After the Moroccan Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations announced the arrest, Morocco's minister of communications and government spokesperson, Mustapha El Khalfi said that his country was safe and stable despite having been the target of a terror attack.

A police search for the suspects started Monday when the bodies of two women from Norway and Denmark were found inside tents they had been camping in at the village of Imlil, located in the high Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account the incident was "politically motivated and thus an act of terror."