Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets CSL staff working on the COVID vaccine while he tours the company's facility in Melbourne, Australia, 26 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FILE/Andrew NHenshaw / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his cabinet Monday and demoted two powerful ministers at the center of the weeks of rape scandals that have plagued the government.

The prime minister's popularity has dropped seven percentage points in the last two weeks after criticism over the rights of women. EFE-EPA