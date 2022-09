A file picture shows Bangladeshi security personal standing as Rohingya refugees take part in a protest held to mark the five year anniversary of the mass migration of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a makeshift camp in Kutubpalang, Ukhiya, Cox Bazar district, Bangladesh, 25 August 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Rohingya boy was killed and five others were injured after a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded near a refugee camp in bordering Bangladesh, a witness and an official said.

The incident happened on Friday in the Rohingya camp near no man’s land in the Ghum Dhum area of Bangladesh’s Bandarban district. EFE