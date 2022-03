A handout photo made available by the Turkish President's Press Office shows Turkish President Erdogan (L) welcoming the Russian (R side) and Ukrainian (L side) delegations before their talks, at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators Tuesday resumed face-to-face peace talks in Istanbul in a bid to end the war in Ukraine as it entered its 34th day.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed both delegations at his office in Dolmabahce Palace as he remains optimistic of a ceasefire deal.

“With a sense of responsibility, I am sure they can reach a permanent ceasefire,” Erdogan said during a speech to the warring sides’ delegations.

(...)