A view of traffic jam ahead of a check point set up by Russian police at an entrance of Moscow, Russia 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian police officers check identity cards (IDs) and passes of drivers and passengers in vehicles entering the city at a check point in Moscow, Russia 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A Russian motorist shows to the police a mobile phone displaying a pass at a check point in Moscow, Russia 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian police officers check identity cards (IDs) and passes of drivers and passengers in vehicles entering the city at a check point in Moscow, Russia 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Moscow tightens quarantine with digital passes after spike in cases

Moscow tightened its quarantine controls with digital travel passes on Wednesday after a spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

Following China’s example, authorities in the Russian capital have introduced electronic permits for citizens who need to travel around the city. EFE-EPA

cae-aj-bsi/rb