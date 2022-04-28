A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with his cabinet and visiting parliamentary delegations, among them from Switzerland, Romania and North Macedonia in the parliament building in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, on 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/UKRANIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Gazprom building on Moskovsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg, Russia, 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russia is weaponizing trade to blackmail Europe, Ukraine's president said Thursday in a video posted to his Telegram account.

"This week, Russia's leadership launched a new series of energy blackmail of Europeans," Voloymyr Zelenskyy said. EFE