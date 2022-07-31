An archive image of the Long March 5B in Hainan, China. EFE/EPA/FILE/MATJAZ TANCIC

China’s Long March 5B Y3 carrier rocket re-entered the atmosphere early Sunday and the “vast majority” of the device burned up during the re-entry, the Chinese space agency announced.

The debris re-entered the earth's atmosphere at 12:55 am and fell in a sea area located at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude, state-run newspaper Global Times reported, citing the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

China’s foreign ministry said during the week that the risk of damage from the rocket debris was "extremely low."

