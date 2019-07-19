Police investigators examine the Kyoto Animation building where a man started a fire that killed 33 people and injured 35 others in Kyoto, Japan, July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI

The bodies of 19 of the 33 people who died in an arson attack against an animation studio in Japan's old Imperial capital were found on the stairway leading up to the rooftop, Japanese officials said on Friday.

The premises of the Kyoto Animation anime studio were engulfed in flames after a 41-year-old man – who has reportedly accused the firm of stealing from him – set fire to the building on Thursday morning.

Police and fire department sources told Kyodo news agency that the bodies of 19 victims were found on the staircase connecting the third floor to the building's rooftop.

When emergency teams arrived at the site, they found the door to the rooftop was closed.

Authorities believe the people trying to escape to the rooftop amid smoke and flames but were unable to do so as the door was shut.

Public broadcaster NHK said that the rescue teams found the door was unlocked, leading investigators to speculate it may have been blocked by bodies that accumulated near it and prevented the rest from accessing the roof.

Apart from the 19 bodies found at the stairway, 11 others were found on the second floor, two on the first and one more on the stairs that connected the second and third floors.

The fire was propagated by a flammable liquid – possibly gasoline – that the suspect allegedly poured around the premises.

He suffered burns to his body as well and was detained about 100 meters (328 feet) from the site.

According to witnesses, the man walked into the building shouting "Die!"

A neighbor said that when the suspect was apprehended by police, he claimed that he had attacked the building because the company had copied or stolen something from him.

Apart from the 33 dead, there are more than 30 wounded.

There were reportedly 74 people inside the building when the alleged arsonist started the blaze. EFE-EPA

