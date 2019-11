Protesters set up a barricade with bicycles during a rally in the early hours in Hong Kong, China, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Anti-riot police prepare to use pepper spray during a rally in the early hours in Hong Kong, China, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The death of a 22-year-old university student in Hong Kong who reportedly fell from a height amid clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters sparked an outpouring of grief in a park near the government headquarters Saturday evening.

Tens of thousands of people - young, middle-aged and old alike - began arriving at Tamar Park at around 9 pm local time (10 am GMT) to attend a ceremony mourning the death of Alex Chow Tsz-lok, who was declared dead in a hospital Friday morning. EFE-EPA