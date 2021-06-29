The Gould's mouse, thought to have died out over 150 years ago, has been found living on islands off the coast of Western Australia. EFE/Australian Wildlife Conservancy/Wayne Lawler

Scientists in Australia have rediscovered a mouse species that was believed to have gone extinct 150 years ago, according to a study published Tuesday.

The Gould’s mouse disappeared from mainland Australia following the country’s colonization by Europeans, who brought invasive European predators with them, the study in the PNAS scientific journal said.

Through genomic sequencing, experts concluded that a species of mouse living on small islands off the coast of Western Australia, called the Shark Bay mouse, was genetically identical to Gould’s mouse (Pseudomys gouldii).

Scientists cross-checked the mouse’s DNA against eight samples from extinct species and 42 living relatives.

