Italian composer and Academy Award winner Ennio Morricone receives the 'Presidio Culturale Italiano' award at the Coliseum in Rome, Italy, 06 June 2019. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI *** Local Caption *** 55254697

Italian composer Ennio Morricone conducts songs from '60 Years in Music' at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 21 February 2016. EFE/EPA/PAUL BERGEN *** Local Caption *** 54746974

Multi-award winning Italian composer, Maestro Ennio Moricone speaks to the media at the Perth Concert Hall, Australia, 24 February 2012. EFE/EPA/TONY MCDONOUGH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT *** Local Caption *** 50230481

Oscar-winning movie score composer Ennio Morricone has died at the age of 91, Italian news agency Ansa reported on Monday.

The Italian musician was known for creating the soundtrack to several Spaghetti Westerns including The Good the Bad and the Ugly, A Fistful of Dollars and Once Upon a Time in America.EFE-EPA

