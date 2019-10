People prepare to attend the 'Together for the Final Say' march against Brexit in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

A large banner of Her Majesty the Queen is place on a field, as people prepare to attend the 'Together for the Final Say' march against Brexit in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

A handout still image available by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (at rostrum bottom L) addressing MPs during a debate on the revised Brexit deal at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENT

A handout still image available by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing MPs during a debate on the revised Brexit deal at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering a speech to MPs during a debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT

A woman wearing a hat with anti-Brexit badges attends the 'Together for the Final Say' march against Brexit in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

The United Kingdom's parliament on Saturday voted to delay Brexit until the withdrawal agreement becomes law.

In a turn of events, an amendment by Sir Oliver Letwin, former conservative MP, demanded an extension to Brexit in order to allow for lawmaking to prepare for the UK's exit from the bloc.