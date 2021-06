Mratt Kyaw Thu during his interview with EFE in Madrid, Spain on 6 June 2021. EFE/J.P. Gandul

Mratt Kyaw Thu will begin the process of applying for asylum in Spain next week, the first Burmese journalist to formally seek refuge in the European Union following the military coup that plunged the Asian country into chaos.

The process will put an end to a long and arduous escape from Myanmar, where he is wanted for his coverage of the anti-coup protests amid a wider clampdown on independent media by the junta.EFE

