Former United States prosecutor Robert Mueller on Saturday defended his probe into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, a day after President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of his former aid Roger Stone, one of the central figures in the investigations into ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.

“I feel compelled to respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office,” Mueller wrote in an op-ed published by The Washington Post. EFE-EPA