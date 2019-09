A file picture taken on Feb. 27, 2016 shows Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe (C-L) and his wife Grace (C-R) as they take part in the party for Robert Mugabe's 92nd birthday held in Masvingo, Zimbabwe (issued Sep. 6, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/AARON UFUMELI

A file picture dated Dec. 15, 2009 shows President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe attending the ceremonial opening of the minister's conference at the UN World Climate Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark (issued Sep. 6, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KAY NIETFELD

The former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, a great hero of the independence struggle against British colonial rule who later became an iron-fisted ruler, has died at the age of 95 in a Singapore hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

The nonagenarian leader, seen by the West as an unrepentant dictator eventually overthrown by his own military at the end of 2017, had been hospitalized in the Asian country since April. EFE-EPA