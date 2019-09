Members of the Red Cross carry an injured person after a stampede to attempt to see the body of the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe ,12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Grace Mugabe (C) arrives to view the body of the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as he lies in state at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe ,12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

The body of the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lies in state at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe ,12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Pall bearers carry the coffin of the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe into Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe ,12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Robert Mugabe will be buried at the National Heroes Acre monument after a ceremony on Sunday marking the Zimbabwean leader's life, his family said Friday.

Leo Mugabe, the family spokesperson and nephew of the former president, said there would be a public ceremony in the capital although his uncle would not be buried then.