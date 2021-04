Dozens of protesters demonstrate in response to the officer-involved shooting death of Daunte Wright, through Downtown Miami, Florida, USA, 18 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The rhythm of the gong's healing sound Sunday signaled the end of a protest by more than 300 Asian, African-American, Latino, and white people in memory of the victims of racial violence in the United States.

The protest was held at the corner in south Minneapolis, where George Floyd was allegedly choked to death by a police officer in May last year. EFE