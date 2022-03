Members of a comparsa participate in the Great Tradition Parade of the Barranquilla Carnival during the second day of the festival in Barranquilla, Colombia, 27 March 2022. EFE / Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

The queen of the Carnival of Barranquilla, Valeria Charris Salcedo, parades in the Great Tradition Parade of the Carnival of Barranquilla during the second day of the festival in Barranquilla, Colombia, 27 March 2022. EFE / Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

With a spread of multiethnic folkloric expressions representing multicultural Colombia, the Great Parade of Tradition was held Sunday on the second day of the Barranquilla Carnival.

The parade allowed those attending the "Vía 40 Cumbiodromo" to appreciate the dances, music, rhythms, diversity and generational heritage that keep the most important popular festival in Colombia alive, dubbed a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO. EFE