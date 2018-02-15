Emergency personnel at the scene of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Students are reunited with parents and family after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Law enforcement officers get information from a student after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

A woman is comforted by a police officer after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Emergency personnel aid students at the scene of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

A shooting Wednesday at a high school in Parkland, Florida, resulted in "multiple fatalities," the head of the Broward County school system said.

The perpetrator was a former student, schools superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said that the shooter was in custody, but described the scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as "still active."

"So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital," BSO said.

The shooting took place around 2:40 pm at the school in Parkland, northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Miami's Channel 10 television broadcast images of the school's 3,000 students being evacuated and of BSO officers taking a person into custody.