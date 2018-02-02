At least 11 people were killed on Friday and 32 others wounded in a multiple-vehicle crash on a desert road that links the southern Egyptian governorate of Minya and the capital Cairo, according to a Ministry of Health spokesperson.

Khaled Megahed said 15 equipped ambulances rushed to the scene of the pile-up and transported casualties to nearby hospitals.

He said the injured were receiving medical treatment and care, adding that none of them were in critical condition.

More than 12,000 people die in traffic accidents each year in Egypt due to poor road conditions, speeding and non-compliance with road traffic rules, according to the World Health Organization.