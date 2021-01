Uganda President Yoweri Museveni (C), looks on after attending the inauguration of the 9th African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Summit of Heads of State and Government at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), in Nairobi, Kenya, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/DANIEL URUNGU

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, otherwise known as Bobi Wine, speaks during a press conference the day after elections at his home in Kampala, Uganda, 15 January 2021.EFE/EPA/STR

Uganda’s electoral commission on Saturday declared incumbent President Yoweri Museveni the winner of recent elections with 58.64% of the vote.

Robert Kyagulanyi, the musician turned politician better known by his stage name Bobi Wine, failed to force a run-off with just 34,83% of the count, according to officials. EFE-EPA

