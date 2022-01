Beyoncé, Madonna, Rosalía and Kendrick Lamar, among other music superstars, have already started preparing for their return to the world’s stage by releasing new albums or going on world tours all the while with a watchful eye on the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Reports on Monday revealed that Canadian artist The Weeknd will kick-start the year by releasing a new studio album this Friday Dawn FM, his first since the successful album After Hours in 2020.EFE

