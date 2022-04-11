Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening day of the Tesla 'Gigafactory' in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will no longer be joining Twitter's Board of Directors, the platform announced Sunday, just days after his appointment was announced.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who on Tuesday had said that Musk would join the Board after he became the platform’s biggest shareholder, made the new announcement in a tweet on Sunday night.

"Elon's appointment to the board was going to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board," Agrawal wrote.

On Tuesday, Agrawal had said he was "excited" to announce that Musk would join the Twitter Board of Directors and had anticipated that he would bring "great value" to it.

(...)