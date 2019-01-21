An alleged flying voter (2-R) is shielded by police during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law at a polling place in Cotabato, southern Philippines, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

People cast their votes during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law at a polling place in Cotabato, southern Philippines, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

People lineup during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law at a voting precinct in Cotabato, southern Philippines, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipinos from the Muslim-majority area in the south of the country were voting on Monday in a referendum to decide if they become a more autonomous region as part of a peace deal aimed at ending five decades of separatist conflict.

From early in the morning dozens of people lined up in front of polling stations in Cotabato, the city that would become the capital of the new region called Bangsamoro.

The spokesman for the electoral commission, James Jimenez, said voting was going well shortly after the opening of the polling stations. More than 2 million people are eligible to vote.

The Bangsamoro Organic Law - signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in July - is the subject of the referendum.

The law implements the peace agreement that the previous administration of Beningo Aquino reached with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in 2014.

It is the government's attempt to achieve stability in a troubled area of the island of Mindanao, rich in natural resources, where five decades of armed conflict has left 150,000 dead, in addition to damaging its economic development.

The MILF, the largest Muslim rebel group in the Philippines, renounced its armed struggle and quest for independence in exchange for the chance to govern the new region, which will have fiscal autonomy, as well as its own security force, parliament and a justice system that will include Islamic precepts.

According to the Electoral Commission, 1,845 polling stations have been set up throughout Muslim Mindanao, where some 300 international observers have been deployed.

To prevent incidents, the authorities mobilized 20,000 army and police personnel, in addition to prohibiting the sale of alcohol on polling day, which has been declared a holiday throughout the area due to the historic importance of the referendum.