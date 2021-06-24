GSMA CEO and director John Hoffman during a presentation of the plans for the Mobile World Congress 2021 taking place from June 28 to July 1 in Barcelona, Spain, 20 May 2021. EFE/FILE/Andreu Dalmau.

The Mobile World Congress 2021 will have about 30,000 guests, according to an estimation by John Hoffman, CEO and director of organizers GSM Association.

He said that the yearly event might take “a couple of years” to recover pre-pandemic levels of attendance, both in participating companies and individual congress-goers.

“We’ll have to rebuild momentum. I hope we can get close to 2019 levels,” he said in an interview with Efe.

“In 2009-10, it took us about two years to recover from the economic crisis. But we’ll see.”

This year's edition will take place from June 28 to July 1, with over 1,000 companies displaying their products, some 700 planning to be physically present and about 300 in a virtual manner.