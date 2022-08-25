Rohingyas refugees gather near the fence at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 24 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar is a prison for Rohingya Muslims who live in fear and without rights under the same generals who five years ago launched a military crackdown against them and who remain under investigation for alleged crimes against humanity and genocide in international courts.

State-owned media outlet Global New Light of Myanmar made no mention of the fifth anniversary of the military crackdown orchestrated by general Min Aung Hlaing, who in February 2021 spearheaded a successful coup in the nation.

