Demonstrators raise their fists and shout slogans during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 14 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The fighting between the Myanmar Army and rebels from the Kachin ethnic group continued Wednesday in the north of the country after several days of clashes that have resulted in significant casualties for the coup forces, according to local media.

The Myanmar Now news portal reported fighting intensified in recent days after the Kachin Independent Army (KIA) seized a base Mar. 25 near the Chinese border held by forces of the military junta since 1987. EFE