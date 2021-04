Demonstrators on motorcycles flash the three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 15 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Myanmar security forces opened fire Thursday at a demonstration of medical personnel in Mandalay and detained about 20 people in a new day of protests against the military junta that seized power during the Feb. 1 coup, the local press reported.

According to Mizzima News portal, dozens of health sector workers gathered in Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, to protest against the junta, but security forces dispersed them by opening fire and wounding several people. EFE