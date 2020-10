Rakhine people wearing protective face masks travel by motorbikes near a campaign billboard of the Arakan Front Party (AFP) in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 17 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN

Myanmar's poll body has canceled voting for the upcoming national elections in several conflict areas across the country, citing security reasons.

The authorities canceled voting in more than half of the electoral districts of the restive western Rakhine state, where the Myanmar Army is fighting the ethnic-separatist rebels of the Arakan Army. EFE-EPA