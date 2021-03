A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 27 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The body of 18-year-old Hein Thant, who was shot in the head, is carried away during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 27 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A demonstrator walks along a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 27 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The number of deaths due to military and police brutality against civilians in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup has risen to 423, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said Sunday.

Local news media outlet Myanmar Now put Saturday's toll at 114 killed across 44 cities, in the deadliest day unleashed by security forces since the coup. EFE-EPA