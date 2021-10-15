Myanmar refugees basking in the morning sun near their makeshift shelters at Thingsai village, in Mizoram state, northeastern India, near the India-Myanmar border, 09 October 2021 (issued 14 October 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

Myanmar's military junta defended its "commitment" to the points of consensus reached with Southeast Asian countries to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis in the country as a result of the Feb.1 coup ahead of an emergency meeting called by the regional bloc on Friday to analyze progress.

In a statement released by official media on Friday, the foreign ministry said that "Myanmar has been cooperating" in the implementation of the agreements although it acknowledged that it has rejected several requests submitted by the mediator appointed to seek a way out of the conflict. EFE