Hundreds of Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh from Budichong, Myanmar through the Palongkhali border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 09 October 2017, after crossing the Naf river. EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Kyaw Tint Swe (C), Union Minister of Myanmar looks on during the ruling of the International Court of Justice in the lawsuit filed by The Gambia against Myanmar, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

President of the International Court of Justice, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf (2-R), leaves after ruling in the lawsuit filed by The Gambia against Myanmar, during a court session in The Hague, The Netherlands, 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Myanmar has reacted defensively to the International Court of Justice's order to implement provisional measures to protect the Rohingya Muslim minority from possible genocidal acts.

Media in the country struggled on Friday to explain what the United Nations court-mandated measures consisted of. EFE-EPA