Demonstrators flash the defiant three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 06 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Myanmar is on the verge of an economic collapse as the gross domestic product is estimated to contract by 20 percent amid unrest following a military coup that has sparked civil war risks.

A civil disobedience movement paralyzing the banking system and administration has fueled economic risks after the military seized power and ousted an elected government on Feb.1.EFE-EPA

