BBC correspondent Aung Thura (top, C-L) and Mizzima journalist Than Htike Aung (C-R) walk among demonstrators during a protest in Naypyidaw, 08 February 2021 (issued 20 March 2021). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Mizzima journalist Than Htike Aung (C) walks along a funeral of a slain demonstrator in Naypyidaw, 21 February 2021 (issued 20 March 2021). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Demonstrators march carrying a banner that says 'Peackock Soldiers Strike' during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 20 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 20 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A demonstrator gestures during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 20 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The occupation of education facilities by Myanmar security forces is a “serious violation of children’s rights” that will worsen the learning crisis for millions of students in the country, Unicef said in a statement

The UN's children agency said the military had occupied more than 60 schools and university campuses in 13 states and regions of the military-ruled country until Friday. EFE-EPA