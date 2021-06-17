Protesters flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

A protester flashes the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, in front of a group of riot police during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar soccer team's goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung, who gave the three-finger salute at a game, has refused to board a plane home from Japan with his teammates and will apply for political asylum in the country, according to national broadcaster NHK on Thursday.

"We need justice" could be read on his three raised fingers when the Myanmar national anthem played before a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup against Japan on May 28 in Chiba.

The 27-year-old athlete decided to stay on Japanese soil and apply for refugee status, he told the Japanese media on Wednesday night, with the rest of the team returning to Myanmar.

Pyae Lyan Aung underlined the fear of the military crackdown shaking his country in an interview with NHK earlier this month, and said he gave the three-finger salute at the game because he wanted it to be known that the players are also against the military coup on Feb. 1.